Jennifer Aniston takes dig at 'big Marvel movies'

Jennifer Aniston believes Marvel films are responsible for the diminishing quality of movie experience.

In an interview with Variety, the "Friends" alum was asked what made her return to the television fold.

She said part of the reason was that superhero films are ruling the movie industry and she has no interest in them.

"It wasn't until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, 'Wow, that's better than what I just did'.

"And then you're seeing what's available out there and it's just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it's big Marvel movies. Or things that I'm not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen," the 50-year-old actor said.

Aniston added that she wants Hollywood to return to the era of Meg Ryan.

"I just think it would be nice to go to a movie theatre, sit cosily. I think we should have a resurgence. Let's get the 'Terms of Endearment' back out there. You know, 'Heaven Can Wait', 'Young Frankenstein', 'Blazing Saddles' and 'Goodbye Girl'," the actor said.

Aniston is currently promoting Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show", in which she stars alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.