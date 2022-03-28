Jessica Chastain wins Oscar for best lead actress

Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Chastain won over Academy voters with a performance that saw her don complex prosthetics

AFP
AFP, Hollywood,
  • Mar 28 2022, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 11:32 ist
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Oscars. Credit: AP Photo

Jessica Chastain on Sunday took home the Oscar for best actress, a reward for her remarkable physical transformation into a larger-than-life US televangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Chastain, 45, won over Academy voters with a performance that saw her don complex prosthetics, wigs and layers of Tammy Faye Bakker's trademark heavy makeup every day on set in order to embody the late singer-turned-minister and LGBTQ activist.

She bested Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) to win the prize.

Entertainment News
Oscars 2022

