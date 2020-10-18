Jr NTR sports a chiseled new look as he strikes a pose with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani

Noted celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to Twitter on Sunday to share a couple of photos in which he is seen alongside Tollywood actor Jr NTR and this created a great deal of buzz among fans.

The Naa Alludu hero look is seen in a chiseled new avatar that does justice to his reel image. His swag and confidence body language add a new dimension to his look, upping its recall value big time.

Tarak, the grandson of the legendary actor-turned-politician Sr NTR, began his acting career with the 2001 release Ninnu Choodalani and followed in Annagaru's footsteps. The film, however, turned out to be a commercial failure.

He subsequently acted in SS Rajamouli's Student No 1, scoring his first genuine hit. He subsequently acted in popular films such as Simadhri, Yamadonga, Adhurs, and Rakhi, carving a niche for himself in the industry.

It was, however, the Puri Jagannadh-helmed Temper that proved to be a game-changer for the 'Young Tiger' and established him as a bonafide crowd puller. He went to star in Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage, proving his box office stamina.

The 'Nandamuri Bidda' was last seen in the action-packed 2018 release Aravida Sametha that exceeded expectations while receiving rave reviews.

He will next be seen in the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), co-starring Ram Charan. The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two iconic freedom fighters. Touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, It has a stellar supporting cast that includes Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Tamil ace Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and Alia Bhatt.

RRR is slated to hit screens sometime in 2021.

Jr NTR also has a film with ace director Trivikram Srinivas in his kitty.