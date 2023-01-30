Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston to star in body-swap comedy movie

Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston have come on board to lead body-swap comedy film from Palm Springs director Max Barbakow.
According to entertainment website Deadline, Barbakow will write and direct the movie, which is backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment.
Amazon has acquired the film after a bidding war between several studios and streamers. Details about the plotline, title and remaining cast are still under wraps.
The comedy feature marks Roberts and Aniston's second project together after the 2016 film Mother's Day.
