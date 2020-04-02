Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES fund amid coronavirus outbreak

Rangoli Chandel, the sister of actress Kangana Ranaut, recently revealed that Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ has donated Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES fund to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She added that her mother has donated a month’s pension to help the needy in these testing times. Praising her sister, Rangoli said that Kangana refrained from merely ‘pledging to donate’ as actions speak louder than words.

The COVID-19 situation has brought the Indian film industry and life in general to a standstill. Most production houses have pushed back release dates of major flicks, much to the disappointment of movie goers. Haathi Mere Saathi, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and the Ranveer Singh starrer 83 are just some biggies that will not be released as planned. Moreover, the shoots of biggies like Jersey and Acharya have been suspended to avoid mass gatherings. It remains to be seen if things return to normal once the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which has been put in place to check the COVID-19 outbreak, comes to an end.

Coming back to Kangana, she was last seen in Panga that did not do well at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews from the target audience. Many feel it would have raked in the moolah had it not been released alongside the Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D.

She currently has the eagerly awaited Thalaivi in her kitty. The film, helmed by AL Vijay, revolves around the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and highlights her rise in the political world. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Roja actor Arvind Swami (as MGR) and Prakash Raj (as M Karunanidhi). It is slated to hit screens in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) and this makes it a grand affair for all concerned.