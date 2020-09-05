Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism: Everyone gets what they deserve

There's no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her outspoken nature, impressive by of work, and striking screen presence. During a recent interview with journalist Anupama Chopra, 'Bebo' opened up about nepotism in Bollywood and said that people ultimately get what they deserve.

She added that her son Taimur does not necessarily have to emerge as a top star in the film industry even though he is a part of the Kapoor-Pataudi family.

"I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant. I am like you do what you want to do in life. You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do," (sic) added Kareena.

Also read: It’s been a fulfilling journey: Kareena Kapoor on 20 years in Bollywood

The nepotism issue became the talk of the town nearly three years ago when Kangana Ranaut accused ace filmmaker Karan Johar of favouring star kids while ignoring self-made actors. Several popular names from the film industry weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the discussion.

The debate surrounding nepotism resurfaced when actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. A section of the Twitterserve claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage the MS Dhoni star's career as he did not have any connections in the industry. Some of them trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, ruffling a few feathers. The 'negativity' forced the Rowdy Rathore actress to quit Twitter.

Coming back to Kareena, she was last seen in the well-received Angrezi Medium, the last film of Irrfan Khan's career. She will next be in the eagerly-awaited Lal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. 'Begum' also has the Karan Johar-helmed biggie Takht in her kitty.