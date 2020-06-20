Karthik Subbaraj says ‘Jagame Thanthiram’ is different from Dhanush’s previous gangster movies

Karthik Subbaraj is beyond any doubt, one of the most promising directors in Tamil cinema. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his lively brand of cinema and bindass personality.

During a recent interview with Times of India, the Pizza helmer opened up about his latest directorial venture Jagame Thanthiram and revealed that he is happy about the overwhelming response to the motion poster. The filmmaker added that that the film, marking his first collaboration with Dhanush, will be completely different from the Maari star’s previous gangster movies.

“Jagame Thanthiram will be different from Dhanush's previous gangster dramas, and I was surprised at seeing the response that the motion poster got from fans who also spotted so many details in just the picture.,” he said.

Interestingly, Karthik will soon be teaming up with actor Vikram for Chiyaan 60. The film marks the I hero’s first collaboration with son Dhruv, which has piqued the curiosity. Speaking about the project, he said that he is yet to finalise the script and added that the heroine will be selected once things are set in stone. He also revealed that music will be an integral part of Chiyaan 60 and Jagame Thanthiram.

Karthik is currently in the limelight due to his latest production venture Penguin, which released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (June 19). The film, starring ‘Mahanati’ Keerthy Suresh in the lead, revolves around a young woman who embarks on a dangerous journey under extraordinary circumstances. It has clicked with fans despite receiving mixed reviews.

Karthik might reunite with Rajinikanth for a sequel to their 2019 hit Petta in the near future but nothing has been finalised yet.