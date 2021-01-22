‘KGF Chapter 2’ Andhra Pradesh-Telangana rights to fetch Rs 60 crore?

The upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry due to its impressive teaser and top-notch production values. According to several reports, the makers are quoting Rs 60 crore for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights of the magnum opus.

This amount is more than the pre-release business of straight Telugu movies such as World Famous Lover (Rs 20.5 crore), Gang Leader (Rs 20.9 crore) and F2 (Rs 28 crore).

Interestingly, the Telugu rights of KGF were sold for a mere Rs five crore as the film was not viewed as a biggie back then. It had nonetheless emerged as a blockbuster, collecting a share of Rs 12 crore at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office. The phenomenal response to the film has apparently established its sequel as ‘hot property’ in the Telugu states. The inside talk is that KGF Chapter 2 might collect a (lifetime) share of around Rs 80 crore if the response is upto the mark.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is an actioner that revolves around the journey of the protagonist ‘Rocky Bhai’. It is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part. The magnum opus features Yash in the lead and is expected to be a gamechanger for the mass hero. Srinithi Shetty will be reprising her role from KGF. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. ‘Baba’ will be seen playing the villain in what will be the first Kannada movie of his career. His look in the film has a distinct ‘Vikings’ feel to it.

Raveena, who had previously garnered attention with her work in the movie Upendra, will reportedly be seen playing the role of a political bigwig in the ‘pride of Kannada cinema’.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to release in theatres sometime this year.