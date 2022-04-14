'KGF Chapter 2' box office preview: Will Yash-starrer emerge as a 'Rocking' blockbuster in Hindi?

'KGF Chapter 2', one of the biggest pan-India movies of the year, hit the screens on Thursday much to the delight of Yash fans. The biggie has already become a rage among the mass audience due to its explosive trailer and enjoyable songs. The advance bookings in mass markets are phenomenal, which is good news for the industry at a time when it is on the road to recovery after the Covid pandemic. So, will this be enough to help the fick emerge as a historic blockbuster in Hindi? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

'KGF' emerged as a massive commercial success when it hit the screens in 2018 as it offered the movie buffs old-school paisa vasool entertainment. The actioner, which featured fight scenes and 'masala' elements, became so popular that it virtually overshadowed Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. The brand's popularity alone should help the flick put up sensational numbers over its first weekend.

'KGF Chapter 2' features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera. 'Baba' is still a recognisable name in Bollywood despite the lacklustre response to some of his recent movies. He excels in negative/grey roles, something that became clear when he received praise for his work in films like Agneepath and Khal Nayak. His association with 'KGF Chapter 2' should help its wide patronage among the '90s kids'.

Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj are pretty popular in the Hindi market, which bodes well for the film. Punchlines are the hallmark of mass movies and this doesn't appear to be an exception. The 'violence' dialogue in particular has become quite popular

Weaknesses

'KGF Chapter 2' features catchy songs such as Toofan and Falak Tu, which are likely to add a new dimension to the narrative. None of the songs has, however, become as popular as Salaam Rocky Bhai from the first part.

Srinidhi Shetty, who made her acting debut with 'KGF', isn't really perceived to be a big draw. Similarly, a vast section of the audience isn't too familiar with Rao Ramesh, who plays a key role in the biggie.

Netizens were not too happy about the dubbing for some characters when the trailer dropped on March 27. This might dilute the experience if the issue isn't resolved.

Opportunities

'KGF Chapter 2' faces no competition at all over the opening weekend as Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, which was slated to hit the screens today, has been postponed to next week. 'RRR' will not have much of an impact on its collection as S S Rajamouli's magnum premiered in theatres nearly three weeks ago.

Raveena, a force to reckon with in the 90s, added a new dimension to her career with the recently-released web series Aranyak. This may help 'KGF Chapter 2' get extra mileage. It is likely to enjoy a free run in week 2 as Jersey caters to the multiplex audience only.

Threats

Rajamouli redefined the tenets of mass cinema with the larger-than-life 'Baahubali' franchise and 'RRR'. A section of the audience may compare 'KGF Chapter 2' to these films. This might hamper its prospects if Prashanth Neel isn't able to meet the standards set by the Eega helmer. It will face its first major challenge when 'Runway 34', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff''s 'Heropanti 2' hit the screens this Eid.

