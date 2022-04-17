'KGF Chapter 2' day 3 Hindi box office collection: Yash-starrer wreaks havoc

Director Prashanth Neel's latest magnum opus 'KGF Chapter 2', which hit the screens on April 14, collected nearly Rs 100 crore (net) in Hindi in two days much to the delight of Yash fans. The biggie proved to be a craze among the mass audience due to its 'paisa vasool' dialogues and riveting action sequences. Did this help the actioner wreak havoc at the box office on its first Saturday? Here is the detailed report.

The 'violence' continues

n, Mumbai 'KGF 2' remained unstoppable in the Hindi market on day 3 as most shows played to packed houses, especially in areas such as Rajasthaand the National Capital Region (NCR). Its collection is likely to be around Rs 50 crore, according to initial estimates. The flick's three-day total might cross 150 crore if it lives up to these expectations.

Not surprising

'KGF' overpowered Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' to emerge as a surprise hit when it hit the screens in 2018. The franchise's popularity, especially in 'B' and 'C' markets, established the sequel as a force to reckon with even before it premiered in theatres. 'KGF Chapter 2' transformed into even bigger phenomenon when Sanjay Dutt, who previously received praise for his portrayal of the deadly Kancha Cheena in 'Angneepath', was roped in to play the antagonist Adheera. The lacklustre response to Vijay's Raw and the fact that Jersey was postponed by a week worked in its favour, helping it open better than the Hrithik Roshan-led War. The positive word of mouth subsequently did the trick, allowing it to create history with each passing day.

Pan-India mania continues

KGF Chapter 2 is the third major pan-India movie to emerge as a juggernaut in Hindi in the past five months. Pushpa, which hit screens in December, exceeded all expectations and eventually crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark in the North India market despite limited promotions. Director S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' continued the trend when it collected nearly Rs 20 crore on its first day last month. The phenomenal response to these films indicates that the Hindi audience is ready to embrace dubbed content provided it offers a legitimate big-screen experience.

The road ahead..

'KGF Chapter 2' faces virtually no competition from next week's release Jersey in the mass markets as the Shahid Kapoor-led sports drama caters to a family audience. Similarly, Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34', slated to hit the screens on April 29, is likely to do better in multiplexes than on single screens. Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' might, however, be able to pose a threat to the biggie if the word of mouth is decent.

What's next for Yash?

While Yash is yet to announce his new movie, the buzz is that he may soon collaborate with filmmaker Narthan for a mass movie. There were previously talks of him joining hands with Puri Jagannadh fior an action but that may not happen as Pokiri helmer is busy with the Vijay Deverakonda-helmed movies 'Liger' and 'JGM'.

Check out the latest videos from DH: