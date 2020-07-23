‘KGF Chapter 2’ team to share a special update on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday?

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will soon be making his Sandalwood debut with the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, starring Yash, has created a great deal of buzz among fans for the right reasons. According to Cinema Express, the makers of the biggie are likely to share an update about the movie on Baba’s birthday (July 29). The buzz is that that the team might share a still/poster or a teaser on the special day. This, however, is yet to be confirmed. One will most probably get more clarity on the same in the coming days.

Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in KGF Chapter 2 and is likely to have a few intense scenes with ‘Rocking Star’. The film, a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster KGF (2018), is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty and Upendra actress Raveena Tandon.

Some time ago, it was reported that the biggie would release directly on a streaming platform and skip the theatrical route amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Yash, however, dismissed the rumours and clarified that KGF Chapter 2 has been designed for a big-screen experience.

Coming back to ‘Sanju’, he was last seen in the much-hyped Panipat that failed to live up to expectations. He will next be seen in Bhuj, co-starring Ajay Devgn. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres but did not happen due to the coronavirus crisis. It is slated to release directly on Hotstar.

Dutt will also be seen in Sadak 2, a sequel to the yesteryear classic Sadak. The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film reunites him with Pooja Bhatt, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

He also has Shamshera (co-starring Ranbir Kapoor) in his kitty.