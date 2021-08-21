'KGF Chapter 2': Zee acquires Yash starrer's satellite rights

Sandalwood's top production banner Hombale Films on Friday (August 20) confirmed that Zee has acquired the satellite rights of the upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2.. The perception is that it will help the biggie wide patronage when it eventually premieres on TV.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and it revolves around the adventures of the charismatic protagonist 'Rocky Bhai', The flick is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part, which suggests that it may prove to be a gamechanger for Sandalwood. It stars Yash in the lead and is likely to help the heartthrob emerge as a pan-India brand. It has an impressive cast that includes Srinithi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

The 'Mast Mast' actor, who previously acted alongside Upendra in the 1999 movie Upendra, plays the role of a political bigwig in the film. Her character reportedly issues a warrant against the hero. Dutt, on the other hand, plays a negative role in what is the first Kannada film of his career.

His look has garnered a fair deal of attention as it has a distinct Vikings vibe. His character, referred to as Adheera, is likely to have action scenes with the 'Rocking Star'.

Prakash Raj's association with the film has also piqued the curiosity of fans. There was speculation that he had replaced Anant Nag in the film but the director clarified that he plays a completely different character.



KGF Chapter 2 was to hit the screens on July 16 but the plan was dropped due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The new release date is yet to be announced. There were recently talks of it premiering on a streaming platform but that is unlikely to happen.