Kiara Advani says she did not have second thoughts about doing Netflix movie 'Guilty'

Actress Kiara Advani, who became the talk of the town with her impressive performance in the highly-controversial Kabir Singh, will soon be seen in the Karan Johar-backed Netflix movie Guilty.

The film, directed by Ruchi Narayan, features the 27-year-old in the role of a feisty musician and touches upon the fine line between rape and (consensual) sex. While talking about Guilty, Kiara told Filmfare that she had no 'second thoughts' about being a part of the Netflix venture as OTT platforms help artistes connect with a wider audience.

"OTT platform reaches 190 countries. It's much wider for any artiste to reach out to an audience and that's what we want. So there was never a second thought that should I do this or not,' she said.

Guilty is Kiara's second Netflix project and it has piqued curiosity. She had previously starred in the much-hyped Lust Stories and grabbed a great deal of attention with her bold performance. The anthology film had a stellar cast that included names such as Radhika Apte, Neil Bhoopalam, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Jaideep Ahlawat of Vishwaroop fame. It remains to be seen whether Guilty has a similar impact on her career.

With Guilty creating a storm on social media, the Good Newwz actress is working on the eagerly-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film is a 'spiritual sequel' to Akshay Kumar's 2008 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa and features Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

'Preeti' will also be seen in the Raghava Lawrence-helmed Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Kanchana. In other words, there's plenty to look forward to for her fans.