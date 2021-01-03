'Krack' pre-release business report: Will the Ravi Teja-starrer be able to able to break even?

Actor Ravi Teja's upcoming movie Krack, which is slated to hit the screens on January 8, has reportedly collected a pre-release revenue of Rs 13 crore in the Telugu states. This means it needs to collect a share of around Rs 13.5 crore at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office in order to be considered a commercial success.

This is a stiff target as Krack is releasing at a time when theatres are operating at 50 percent capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better, the first major Telugu movie to hit the screens under the 'new normal', collected around Rs 10 crore in nine days against a target of Rs 8.5 crore. The film benefited from being the only major Telugu movie to release in theatres during the Christmas weekend. The positive response to the Supreme hero's previous releases Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandage worked in its favour.

Krack is likely to open to a good response in the Telugu states as it is a Sankranti release. It might, however, not make as strong an impact as expected as the 'Mass Maharaja' is no longer perceived to be a bankable star. The Kick 2 hero has not been able to deliver a hit in over three years despite his best efforts. Either way, a lot will depend on the word of mouth and the response to the other Sankranti release Red.

Krack, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, is an actioner that features Ravi Teja in a new avatar. It reportedly has a masaledaar storyline with plenty of mass elements. It stars actor Shruti Haasan in the lead, marking her Tollywood comeback. The multi-talented artiste and the mass hero, who had previously worked together in Balupu, will be hoping to silence detractors with Krack. The cast includes Varalaxmi, Ali and Tamil actor Samuthirakani.

