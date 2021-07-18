Kriti Sanon opens up on playing Sita in Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

Actor Kriti Sanon, who plays Sita in the upcoming movie Adipurush, says that an actor needs to stay within 'certain boundaries' while essaying such a revered character. Speaking to Filmfare, the Dilwale star added that director Om Raut did his homework before beginning the project and this made the process a lot easier.

“I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well, that I don’t see anything going wrong," said the actor.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic saga the Ramayana and celebrates the victory of 'good over evil' It stars Prabhas, who emerged as a pan-India brand with Baahubali, as Lord Rama and is touted to be the biggest project of his career. The film is likely to feature impressive visual effects and grand action scenes. Adipurush stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist 'Lankesh' and marks his first collaboration with 'Darling'. Sunny Singh too is a part of the Hindi-Telugu bilingual.

Adipurush ran into controversy when Saif claimed that it would show the 'humane side' of Ravan. The matter was resolved when the Omkara actor apologised for his remarks. The biggie is slated to hit the screens next year.

Kriti, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of her latest movie Mimi. It is an adaptation of the Marathi flick Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and features the star in the role of a surrogate mother. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar.The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar of Lukka Chuppi fame and is an important release for him. The comedy drama's tunes have been composed by A R Rahman.

It was to hit the screens last year but that didn't happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mimi will release digitally on July 30.

She is also part of the actioner Ganpat, which reunites her with Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff, and the horror-comedy Bhediya.