Kriti Sanon shares a poem on ‘waiting for the truth’; is she hinting at something?

Kriti Sanon is arguably one of the most talented young stars in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to her charismatic screen presence and bindass nature. The Dilwale actress, on Friday (August 7), took to Instagram to share a poem about the importance of being patient. She said that it is not right to speculate as the ‘truth is always out there’.

Her comments come at a time when there is a lot of speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding actor Sushant Singh Singh Rajput’s death. A few fans even used #JusticeForSSR, adding to the debate surrounding the tragedy

‘Anni’, a native of Patna, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, much to the shock of his near and dear ones. A section of the Twitterverse claimed that the ‘powers that be’ had tried to sabotage the self-made star’s career, which led to rumour-mongering regarding the ‘dark side’ of the film industry.

Kriti, who had shared screen space with the upcoming actor in the ill-fated Raabta, was one of the first stars to react to the rumor-mongering. In an Instagram post, she had asked a section of the media to avoid spreading ‘gossip’ and drop the ‘know it all’ attitude. It remains to be seen wether her post about the importance of being patient too might be related to the recent events,

The Sushant case, meanwhile, has taken a major turn. The MS Dhoni actor’s father recently filed a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ his son’s wealth. This resulted in a major standoff between the police departments of Maharashtra and Bihar. The Jalebi heroine, who was in a relationship with ‘Anni’ at the time of his death, soon issued a statement and clarified that the ‘truth’ would ultimately prevail. She, however, refrained from commenting on the allegations on the instructions of her lawyer.

Coming back to Kriti, she will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Mimi that features her in a new avatar. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.