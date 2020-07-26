Kriti Sanon turns emotional after watching ‘Dil Bechara’, pens a note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (July 24), has received rave reviews from the target audience and secured a high rating on IMDb.

Actress Kriti Sanon, on Sunday, took to Instagram to praise the ‘Patna boy’ for stealing the show with his sincere performance. She said that he ‘came alive’ at several points in the movie and this broke her heart again. The Dilwale star added that Sushant had put his heart and soul into the character and that had paid off. She ended the message by implying that she was not okay with what has happened and had not been able to come to terms with the self-made star’s death.

Kriti and SSR had shared screen space in the much-hyped Raabta, one of the biggest movies of Anni’s career. The film, touted to be a romantic-drama, received mixed reviews and ended up being a failure.

Coming back to Dil Bechara, it is a romantic-drama that revolves around the bond between two terminally-ill friends. The film, an adaptation of the novel The Fault in Our Stars, starred Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady and marked her 'official' debut. It had a strong supporting cast that included Saswata Chatterjee and Saif Ali Khan. The film was originally supposed to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. According to director Mukesh Chhabra, SSR was happy about the film getting a digital-only release.

While Dil Bechara is winning hearts, Kriti is gearing up to turn her attention to the eagerly-awaited Mimi that features her in a new avatar. It will be her first release since the underwhelming Panipat (2019) and this makes it an important release for the 29-year-old star.