'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs KGF Chapter 2': Will Aamir Khan, Yash benefit from box office clash?

Actor Aamir Khan's latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on April 14, 2022, the star's production banner confirmed on Saturday. The comedy-drama, an adaptation of Forrest Gump, is set to lock horns with the pan-India movie KGF Chapter 2, something that has garnered a fair deal of attention.

There is a perception that clash isn't best for business as it tends to affect the box office performance of the films in question. This particular one, however, may prove to be an exception. Here is a look at why Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF Chapter 2 may benefit from releasing on the same day.

Different genres

The upcoming biggies Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 are likely to affect each other's performance as they are essentially action dramas that cater to a mass audience. The same can't be said about KGF Chapter 2 and Laal Singh Chaddha as they are as different from each other as chalk from cheese. The Aamir-starrer features a light-hearted narrative while Yash's magnum opus is an out-and-out actioner. Laal Singh Chaddha will find patronage in urban markets whereas KGF Chapter 2 is likely to emerge as the top choice of fans in 'B' and 'C' centres.

Need of the hour

The Telugu film industry regained its mojo this Sankranti when films such as Krack, Red and the Vijay-starrer Master compelled movie-goers to revisit the theatres once Covid-19 restrictions were eased. The Hindi film industry recently witnessed a revival of sorts when Sooryavanshi set the cash registers ringing this Diwali. The battle, however, is far from over has it had suffered major losses during the lockdown. A clash between the biggies will only help cinemas reassert their dominance.

Not much of a choice

The Covid-19 pandemic affected the release schedules of several big-ticket movies. While certain producers opted for an OTT-only release, others waited for things to return to normal. Now, that the situation has improved quite a bit, it is only natural for those associated with these delayed movies to release them while they still feel fresh. As trade analyst Joginder Tuteja had once told DH, clashes may just be 'inevitable' under these circumstances

There need not be a loser

Contrary to perception, it is possible for both films to emerge as winners in a clash. The Tamil films Viswasam and Petta, for example, did well at the box office even though they hit the screens on the same day. Similarly, both Gadar and Lagaan got good patronage when they clashed in 2001. There doesn't need to be a 'loser' in the clash between Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF Chapter 2.