Lata and Rafi: Most hit duets, with a brief tiff

Lata and Rafi: Most hit duets, with a brief tiff

The two differed on royalty payments and did not collaborate for four years

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 06 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 19:44 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Lata Mangeshkar sang most of her duets with Mohammed Rafi, giving memorable hits like dil pukare aare aaare, jhilmil sitaron ka aangan hoga and tasveer teri dil mein, but the two had a brief tiff in the 1960s. 

They had a tiff over the issue of royalty and reportedly didn’t sing together from 1963 to 1967. 

The disagreement between Lata and Rafi Saab over the issue of payment of royalty on duets has been mentioned in the book Mohammed Rafi: Mere Abba: A Memoir by Yasmin Khalid Rafi, the daughter-in-law of Mohammad Rafi. 

Also Read — Lata Mangeshkar and her love for cricket: When India's Nightingale rescued BCCI after the 1983 win

In the book, Yasmin wrote, "There was a time in the early 1960s when Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing duets with Mohammad Rafi. Differences arose between the two over the payment of royalties for the songs sung on their behalf. Lata was in favour of royalty being paid and also took up the matter with the producers.”

The two actors sang together again on stage in 1967 at a concert for composer late SD Burman.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Lata Mangeshkar
Entertainment News
rafi

What's Brewing

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 