‘Laxmmi Bomb’ trailer: A treat for Akshay Kumar fans

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Friday to share the eagerly-awaited trailer of his latest movie Laxmmi Bomb much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The nearly four-minute long video features him in a shocking new avatar that is bound to create a buzz on social media.

Judging by the trailer, the movie will pack a punch while tickling the funnybone with its wacky presentation. The film is also likely to feature a few spooky moments, adding a new dimension to the viewing experience.

Laxmmi Bomb, touted to be a horror-comedy, has been directed by popular filmmaker Raghava Lawrence and marks his Bollywood debut. It features Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani as the leading lady opposite ‘Akki’ and this has piqued curiosity for the right reasons. Her chemistry with the ‘Khiladi’ is expected to be a major highlight of the movie.

The biggie, which is a remake of the Tamil hit Kanchana, was originally suppose to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers ultimately decided to release it on a streaming platform skipping the theatrical route. Laxmmi Bomb is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 9.

Coming back to Akshay, he will soon be seen in the much-hyped Sooryavanshi that features him in the role of a cop. The biggie, directed by mass filmmaker Rohit Shetty, was originally slated to release in theatres in March but tt did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has a strong cast that includes Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The ‘Khiladi’ also has the eagerly-awaited Bell Bottom, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor, in his kitty. Contrary to perception, it is not a remake of the Kannada film of the same name. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates in the coming days.