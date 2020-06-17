Let him do whatever he wants - Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's allegations

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has reacted to film-maker Abhinav Kashyap's allegations of the superstar and his family sabotaging his career.

In a social media post, Kashyap alleged that Salman and his family tried to ruin his career, and even tried to block the release of his film Besharam (2013), starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Salman's father and noted lyricist, Salim Khan in response to this said that he is not bothered about such allegations.

“Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. (He has put my name in his statement, right? He perhaps does not know my father's name. His name is Rashid Khan. Let him add my grandfathers and great grandfathers names as well in his statement) Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says," the veteran writer told Bombay Times.

The controversy erupted at a time when Sushant Singh Rajput's death has yet again triggered up the debate around nepotism and unfair acts in the industry.