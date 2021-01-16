Little Sankranti cheer for Kannada movie buffs

While the Tamil and Telugu film industries welcomed the first festival of the new year with big releases, Kannada producers remained quiet on Sankranti.

The reasons are many, and a major one is that Kannada producers want the government to allow full occupancy in theatres.

For nine months, cinema halls had stayed shut and opened with 50 per cent occupancy once the pandemic looked under control. Producers of blockbuster-scale Kannada films say they are unwilling to go out into the market unless full house is allowed.

When lockdown restrictions were eased, Kannada showed the way in the South with two ‘small’ yet meaningful films, ‘Act 1978’ and ‘Arishadvarga’, making it to the cinema halls in October. In fact, ‘Act 1978’ has just completed a 50-day run.



The first big Kannada release will be Darshan’s

‘Roberrt’, directed by Tharun Sudhir, on March 11.



Given the huge backlog of big-budget films ready, January should have ideally witnessed a couple of high-profile Kannada releases. However, they have left the field open for non-Kannada films like Vijay’s ‘Master’ (Tamil) and Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’ (Telugu).



Full seating

The government hasn’t taken the film industry seriously, laments Umapathy Gowda, producer of ‘Roberrt’, which stars Darshan, perhaps the biggest box-office draw in Karnataka.

“Flights that go to the US take 20 hours and full occupancy is allowed in them. A movie is less than three hours. Why should we settle for 50 per cent occupancy in theatres?” says Umapathy.

He says the film industry is in distress and needs help. “Who is answerable if a producer dies because he is unable to repay his debts?” he fumes.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Master’ created a furor when it got the government’s go-ahead to hit the screens with 100 per cent occupancy.

“The pandemic isn’t over and we have people dying even now. A hundred per cent occupancy is a suicide attempt. Rather homicide,” tweeted a doctor whose opinions went viral on social media. The central government reacted quickly and told Tamil Nadu to cancel its decision.

Not keen on OTT

In October last, with no clarity on the reopening of theatres, Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ opted for a direct-to-OTT release. Many predicted other big films would follow, but the stars chose to wait and watch.

“We received offers from OTT platforms in June-July, when the pandemic was at its peak. We refused because so many people’s lives depend on a theatrical release,” says KP Srikanth, producer of the upcoming movie ‘Salaga’.

“Poster boys, ticket sellers, auto drivers, and canteen staff depend on us. Our Producers’ Association chief has submitted a letter requesting 100 per cent occupancy in theatres,” he says.



Vijay's 'Master', also starring Vijay Sethupathi, was the

first big theatrical release from the South this year.



There were reports that ‘Yuvarathnaa’ makers signed a record direct-to-OTT deal. “Those reports are rubbish. We are coming to theatres in April,” confirms Karthik Gowda, creative executive producer of Hombale Films, producers of the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer.

Single screen trouble

Theatre owners recently demanded a multiplex-like revenue-sharing system, which is 50-50 percentage of gross collection. Both Karthik and Srikanth said the solution has to be amicable to both parties. “This condition is unfair to us because our films are made with a budget suitable to the existing revenue-sharing agreement,” explains Srikanth.

Kerala concessions

The Kerala government has taken several steps to support the movie industry. It has waived entertainment tax till March and brought down fixed electricity charges by 50 per cent. Cinema hall owners can also pay property tax in instalments.