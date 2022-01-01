Look forward to seeing Salman Khan in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel: S S Rajamouli

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently confirmed that he would be reuniting with noted writer K V Vijayendra Prasad for a sequel to their 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which created a great deal of buzz among fans. Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, who is the screenwriter's son, has now reacted to the development. Speaking to Pinkvilla, 'Jakkanna' said that he is looking forward to the film and feels happy that his father has come up with the script.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, was a comedy drama that revolved around what happens when a simpleton decides to help a Pakistani girl reunite with her family after she is stranded in India. It received praise for its heartwarming storyline and emotional screenplay. The film had an impressive cast that included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the late Om Puri.

It remains to be seen whether the sequel, which may not be directed by the 83 helmer, lives up to the standards set by the first part. It will, either way, go on the floors once 'Bhai' wraps up the shoot of his upcoming movies.

The mass hero. who was last seen in Antim, is working on Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger series. It stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Bharat co-star. He is part of Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. The actor will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is touted to be a remake of the Tamil biggie Veeram. Bollywood's 'Sultan' was reportedly offered the Hindi remake of the Pongal blockbuster Master but turned it down.

Rajamouli, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The period drama, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, is slated to hit the screens on January 7. He also has a film with Mahesh Babu in his kitty.