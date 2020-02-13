'Love Aaj Kal' box office preview: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan starrer to make terrific start

The eagerly-awaited Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal, slated to hit screens on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020), is likely to open on a good note at the domestic box office.

Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that it has created a great deal of buzz among moviegoers, which should help it have a 'double-digit' opening day. He also says that director Imitaz Ali has a dedicated fan base, which should work in the movie's favour.

"The buzz around Love Aaj Kal is very good as the songs have clicked with fans. The trailer managed to trend despite receiving a mixed to decent response. Kartik is on a roll and Imtiaz has his loyal fanbase, which suggests that a double-digit opening day figure is on the cards," he adds.

Dubey goes on to add that a lot will depend on whether the film's content lives up to expectations.

"The original Love Aaj Kal is a cult film. Those who liked it will definitely give it a shot. Its fate will ultimately depend on whether the content is good," he says.

Love Aaj Kal is a 'spiritual successor' to the 2009 release of the same name, which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Imitiaz Ali, who had helmed the original movie as well, recently revealed that he decided to repeat the title as love is a 'franchisable' idea.

"I feel this is a franchisable idea. I have made two films with the same title because after 10 years, the basis on which I made the earlier film has changed. I am getting the opportunity to say it in a newer way," he had said during the trailer launch.

Love Aaj Kal also marks Randeep Hooda's return to the big screen after a hiatus and marks his second collaboration with his Highway director.