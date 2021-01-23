‘Maharakshak’: Hindi dubbed version of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ to premiere on TV on Saturday

The Hindi dubbed version of actor Ajith Kumar’s 2019 hit Nerkonda Paarvai, titled Maharakshak is set to premiere on a popular TV channel on Saturday at 8 pm much to the delight of ‘Thala’ fans. The teaser highlights the action scenes, which are an integral part of the narrative, whetting the appetite of the masses.

Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth, was an adaptation of the Bollywood movie Pink and revolved around the need to respect consent. It starred Ajith Kumar in the role of a lawyer and proved to be a gamechanger for the ‘Ultimate Star’. The film starred Vidya Balan as the leading lady opposite Ajith and marked her Kollywood debut. The Boney Kapoor-backed movie had an impressive cast that included Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami, Andrea Tariang and journalist Rangaraj Pandey. The film emerged as a commercial success while receiving rave reviews for a variety of reasons.

The Hindi premiere of Nerkonda Paarvai comes at a time when fans are gearing up for the release of Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the titular role and is expected to be ‘massier’ than the original version. The cast includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Shruti Haasan. The teaser of the film has received flak for not focussing on the female protagonists.

Ajith, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Valimai, which will mark his second consecutive collaboration with Boney Kapoor and H Vinoth. It is touted to be an action-thriller with plenty of breathtaking fight/chase sequences. The magnum opus is being shot in exotic locations and is likely to cater to an international audience. The buzz is that actor Janhvi Kapoor will be seen essaying a key role in the film. This, however, is yet to be confirmed. Valimai is expected to hit the screens only after the Covid-19 situation improves.