Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ to hit the screens next Sankranti

Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Friday (January 29) to confirm that his upcoming Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the screens next year during Sankranti. ‘Prince’ shared a new poster, piquing the curiosity of the fans.

The film, directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram, is touted to be a family drama with a relatable storyline. It reportedly revolves around bank frauds and has a strong emotional core. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is unlikely to feature too many mass scenes, which makes it a departure from Mahesh Babu’s previous films. ‘Super Star’, who experimented with his reel image in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is expected to sport a different look in the biggie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and will mark her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The Mahanati actor is going through a challenging phase on the work front as her last two releases Penguin and Miss India released directly on OTT platforms, receiving mixed to negative reviews. She will be hoping to score a much-needed hit with Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The buzz is that either Sudeep or Upendra will be playing the antagonist in the film. Some reports also claim that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is being considered for the role. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days.

MB, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the professional side of things. The mass hero was last seen in the previously-mentioned Sarileru Neekevvaru, which did well at the box office despite facing competition from actor Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film starred the ‘Kodava Beauty’ Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with the 1 actor.

Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for a pan-India movie after the ace filmmaker wraps up his upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which features Jr NTR and ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan as the parallel leads.