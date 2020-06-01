Mahesh Babu says he will ‘certainly’ work with Puri Jagannadh again

There’s no denying the fact that Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry. The ‘A-lister’ enjoys a strong fan following due to his charming presence and impressive body of work. During a recent chat with movie buffs, the star opened up about working with ace director Puri Jagannadh for the third time in his career and said that he would do so once the Paisa Vasool helmer narrates a good script to him.

‘Super Star’ and Puri previously teamed up for Pokiri and Businessman, which emerged as runaway hits at the box office. They were supposed to join hands for Jana Gana Man but the project never materialized. While fans want them to work together again, it has not happened for one reason or the other. Recently the mass director had said the Bharat Ane Nenu star generally works only with successful directors.

Coming to the present, Mahesh Babu will soon be beginning work on Sarkaru Vaari Paata/SSMB 27. The film, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, features the hero in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. He also has a movie with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli in his kitty. The film will go on the floors once ‘Jakkanna’ wraps up Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) that stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads.

On the other hand, Puri will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Fighter that features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The actioner is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and marks Rowdy’s Bollywood debut. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

