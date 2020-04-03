Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' secures record TRP, beats 'Baahubali 2'

The Mahesh Babu starrer Sarilerru Neekevvaru which hit screens on January 11, has set the small screen on fire and secured a record TRP of 23.4. In doing so, it has beaten Baahubali 2 that had a rating of 22.7. The central government recently implemented a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and this has made television the main source of entertainment for the family audience.

Many feel this indirectly helped the Anil Ravipudi-helmed flick score a victory over the Prabhas-Anushka Shetty starrer. Either way, Mahesh Babu has once again proved that he is the ‘Prince’ of Tollywood.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which marked the first collaboration between ‘Super Star’ and the F2 director, did well at the box office despite releasing a day before the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The action-drama featured the Spyder hero in the role of an Army officer and had plenty of commercial elements. The film starred Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindam fame as the heroine and this proved to be one of its big highlights. The ‘Kodava Beauty’ grabbed plenty of attention with her glam avatar and this worked wonders for her career. Sarileru Neekevvaru had an impressive supporting cast that included ‘Lady Amitabh’ Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and ‘Milky Beauty’ Tamannaah.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he will next be seen in a film helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The two last collaborated for the sensational hit Maharshi and many feel that their new film too has the potential to be a mass hit. There has also been talk of him teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie but nothing is set in stone. One is likely to get clarity on this once the COVID-19 lockdown ends.