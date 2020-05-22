Mahesh Babu urges people to wear masks in public as India eases the coronavirus lockdown

Mahesh Babu is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and popular stars in Telugu cinema. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, intelligent selection of roles and charming personality. ‘Super Star’ maintains a relatively low-profile and this has added the aura surrounding Tollywood’s resident ‘Prince’.

Mahesh, on Friday, took to Twitter and asked people to stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis. The Spyder hero said that everyone must wear a face mask while stepping out as India opens up after an extended lockdown. He added that that following the precaution could go a long way in ensuring the safety of all concerned

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown have brought the film industry to a standstill. Movies like V, Sooryavanshi, F9 and Radhe failed to keep their date with movie buffs. Similarly, the production of biggies such as Acharya, Prabhas 20 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey was suspended to avoid large gatherings. This created problems for daily wagers associated with the film industry. While several stars tried to help the needy, the situation is still not ideal.

Coming back to Mahesh, he was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that did well at the box office despite facing competition from the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film had a strong cast that included Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and ‘Lady Amitabh’ Vijayshanthi.

He will soon be beginning work on Mahesh 27, likely to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. He also has a film with SS Rajamouli in his kitty, which will go on the floors after ‘Jakkanna’ wraps up the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). There has also been talk of him teaming up with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel.