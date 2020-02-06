'Malang' box office preview: A good opening on the cards

Aditya Roy Kapur's much-hyped Malang, slated to hit screens tomorrow (January 7, 2020), is likely open to on a good note at the box office even though it does not feature a bonafide 'A-lister'. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that the film has managed to create a reasonable amount of buzz due to its impressive trailer and catchy songs, which will work in its favour. He adds that the cast is quite impressive even though none of the names are top draws.

"The buzz is good as the songs (especially the title song) are pretty good. The trailer too has made a solid impact. It is essentially a multiplex movie and has an urban feel, which should help it have a solid weekend. The wide release too might boost its prospects. Moreover, the cast does not have a big star but all the leading men have fans and are popular to some extent,' he adds.

Malang is an action-thriller that revolves around the violent exploits of three dangerous men. It has a strong cast which also includes Anil Kapoor, MS Dhoni actress Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. It is a crucial release for the Aashiqui 2 star as his major release OK Jaanu, a remake of OK Kanmani, did not do too well at the box office. He also received a setback when the much-hyped Kalank, featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, bombed at the box office.

Similarly, Anil and Kunal too have plenty riding on Malang. If the movie emerges as a big hit, it will help 'Lakhan' prove that he has still got it. This might also help the Kalyug star get the much-needed break, reaching his potential. In other words, the stakes are quite high.