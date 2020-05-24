Mammootty starrer ‘One’ to get a direct digital release? Here’s an update

A few websites had recently reported that the Malayalam biggie One would be getting a digital only release as opposed to a theatrical one, and this ruffled a few feathers. The makers of the Mammootty starrer have, now, dismissed the rumours and made it clear that the movie will hit screens once the coronavirus situation improves. According to FilmiBeat, the team feels that the movie has the potential to click with a vast section of the audience and emerge as a money-spinner.

One, directed by Santosh Vishwanath, is a political-thriller that features Mollywood’s ‘Best Actor’ in a massy new avatar. It is likely to have quite a few paisa vasool scenes aimed at pleasing the aam janta. The cast includes Siddique, Joju George and Murali Gopy. It was originally slated to arrive in theatres on May 22 but got postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen wether it has the desired impact at the box office when it eventually keeps its date with the audience.

Mammootty, widely considered to be a synonym for success, is going through an eventuall phase on the work front. Last year, he impressed fans with his work in the Tamil movie Peranbu, which did decent business at the box office. He also hit it out of the park with his portrayal of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR in the Mahi Raghav-helmed Yatra. The star was last seen in Shylock that clicked with a section of the audience.

Mammootty currently has several big film in his kitty including Bilal and Kottayam Kunjachan 2. He will also be seen in The Priest, which marks his first collaboration with ‘Lady Superstar’ Manju Warrier.