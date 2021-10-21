Mammootty to be part of Akhil Akkineni's upcoming movie 'Agent'?

Malayalam star Mammootty is likely to play the role of a military officer in actor Akhil Akkineni's upcoming Telugu film Agent, according to reports. The megastar's character will get ample scope in the narrative and many feel that his association with the film may help it get wide patronage in Kerala.

If things work out, this will be Mammootty's second Telugu flick in nearly three years. He impressed fans with his work in the 2019 release Yatra, a film based on the life of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR. It remains to be seen whether Agent helps the veteran consolidate his standing in T-town.

The biggie is touted to be a spy-thriller and marks Akhil's first collaboration with director Surender Reddy. It will be shot on a big budget and have pretty much all the elements associated with the genre. It stars newcomer Sakshi Vaidya as the female protagonist. Surender garnered attention with his previous film Sye Raa, which featured Chiranjeevi in the role of freedom fighter and opened to a thunderous response in the Telugu states. The perception is that Agent may open new avenues for him when it hits the screens next year.

Mammootty, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in One, which did not do well at the box office despite receiving decent reviews. He is working on Puzhu, which marks his first collaboration with Parvathy. The buzz is that his role in the film has shades of his character from the yesteryear classic Vidheyan. He will be seen in a 'massy' new avatar in Bheeshma Parvam, a gangster drama. It has been directed by Amal Neerad, who had previously collaborated with the thespian for Big B.

Akhil, on the other hand, scored his first major hit with Most Eligible Bachelor. The romantic comedy was directed by Bhaskar and featured Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.