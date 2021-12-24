Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam gets a release date, averts clash with Mohanlal-starrer 'Aaraattu'

Malayalam star Mammootty's upcoming movie Bheeshma Parvam will hit the screens on February 24, the makers confirmed on December 23. There were previously talks of it releasing along Mohanlal's Aaraattu but that will not happen as the masala entertainer is slated to premiere in theatres on February 10.

The biggie will, however, face competition from Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, which stars Rana Daggubati as the parallel lead, is scheduled to hit the screens on February 25. The general feeling is that Bheeshma Parvam will open to a good response at the Kerala box office as its posters have an edgy feel that has clicked with the masses.

Mammootty, Mollywood's undisputed 'Megastar', gave strong proof of his star power when The Priest--the first major film to release theatrically after the first Covid lockdown-- did well at the box office despite the fact that theatres were functioning at 50 per cent capacity. His next release One, however, didn't live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether he is able to score a hit with his new film.

The Amal Neerad-helmed biggie is touted to be a gangster drama that revolves around the journey of a don named Bheeshma Vardhan alias 'Bhaiyaa' and is likely to cater to the masses. The buzz is that it will have punch dialogues and a few action scenes. It has an impressive supporting cast that includes Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Lena.

Mammootty and Amal Neerad previously joined hands for the 2007 blockbuster Big B, which has attained cult status over the years. A section of the audience feels that Bheeshma Parvam will be 'massier' than their previous film.

Mammootty, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will be seen alongside Parvathy in Puzhu. He has collaborated with Lijo Jose Pellissery for his next movie, which is likely to be a gamechanger for all concerned.