'Master' teaser: Vijay's new avatar is a treat for fans

Noted filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Saturday to unveil the teaser of his eagerly-awaited movie Master much to the delight of movie buffs. The short video features Kollywood hero Vijay in a massy new avatar, which is likely to appeal to a section of the audience.

It suggests that the biggie stars 'Thalapathy' in the role of a rowdy college professor with a past and has plenty of commercial elements. The stellar theme music/background score is a major highlight of the teaser.

Master, touted to be a thriller, is one of the biggest Tamil movies of recent times. It is likely to have a strong storyline with a youth connect. The film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. 'Makkal Selvan' reportedly has a high octane action scene with the Mersal hero in the movie and this has piqued the curiosity.

The cast of the flick includes Petta star Malavika Mohanan and powerhouse performer Andrea Jeremiah. The Aval actor had recently revealed that the movie features a gripping chase sequence, which might connect with the 'Gen Y' audience.

Master was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A few websites had reported that the film might release directly on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. The makers, however, dismissed the reports and stated that the film will release 'only in theatres'. Once is likely to get clarity on the release date in the coming days.