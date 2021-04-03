'Moksha' trailer comes in for praise from stars

The trailer of Kannada film ‘Moksha’ has created a buzz in Sandalwood. The psychological thriller is set to release on April 16.

The trailer has drawn the attention of Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Yogaraj Bhat, among other big personalities of the industry. A ‘masked man’ in the teaser has thrilled people.

“I watched the film’s trailer. It appears solid on the technical front. I felt I was watching an English film. I am curious about the story,” Puneeth said.

“I took two-and-half months to get the trailer ready,” Samarth Naik, the director-producer of the film told Showtime.

Naik, a computer science engineer and an MBA graduate, was drawn to films during his college days. He has shot over 350 advertisements.

“The film has many twists and turns. It is filled with newcomers. There is a major surprise at the end of the first-half. The biggest twist comes in the climax,” he adds.

“I feel the nerve-wracking drama is the film’s strength and will have a chilling effect on the audience,” he said.

Produced under the banner SGN Entertainment, the film's duration is less than two hours.