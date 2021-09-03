'Money Heist' Part 5 Volume 1 episode 1 review: An impressive start to the new season

The latest installment of Money Heist opens with a reasonably satisfying episode, titled 'The End of the Road', which piques the curiosity of the audience and sets the stage for what is to follow. It starts off where Part 4 had ended and highlights what happens when The Professor is captured by his foe Sierra, a development that spells trouble for Salva's vigilantes.



Sticking to the basics

Money Heist, unlike Dark, is not really a high-concept show as the core theme--the clash between the underdogs and the system-- is as old as the hills. In fact, it formed the basis of Breaking Bad, a show about an out-of-luck teacher who enters the drug trade after being diagnosed with cancer, which premiered in 2008. Money Heist worked despite this limitation mainly because of the complex dynamics between its protagonists. Raquel, for example, started out as The Professor's foe but ended up falling for him. She ultimately joined his gang under the name Lisbon, a moment which took fans by surprise.

The opening episode of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 delivers the goods as it plays to this strength and highlights the equations between various characters through telling sequences. A scene in which Tokyo discusses her past with Lisbon is a highlight of the episode as it is quite emotionally gripping.



Impressive flashback sequences



Berlin sacrificed his life in Part 2 to save his friends. The character, however, remained an inseparable part of the narrative as he appeared in several engaging flashback scenes.

Not surprisingly, his influence is felt in Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 as he appears in a couple of flashback sequences that highlight a different side of his personality. His conversations with a family member, who acts as a foil to the popular character, add depth to the narrative. There is a distinct possibility that his 'past' will be an integral part of the show in the coming episodes.

The ultimate underdog

It is no secret that one can cheer for an underdog only if he or she goes up against a formidable foe. A vast section of the audience, for example, rooted for Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones as the 'half man' had to deal with several intimidating challengers--right from the heartless Tywin to the manipulative Cersei. This is exactly why Sierra, the ruthless inspector with her own way of working-- proved to be the proverbial surprise package of Money Heist Part 4. She came across as the ultimate vigilante who gave even The Professor, a master manipulator, a run for his money. The character shines in the new season as her scenes with The Professor have come out well.

Álvaro Morte at his best

Álvaro Morte was able to do justice to bring The Professor to life on the big screen because of his ability to internalise the character and bring out his vulnerabilities. He excels in his scenes with Najwa Nimri's Sierra and emotes with his eyes like a pro. The likes of Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) also shine in their respective roles.

Missed opportunities

Hellsinki emerged as the dark horse of Part 4 because of his tender yet complex equation with Nairobi. The physically imposing yet emotionally vulnerable character does not get too much scope in Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1. The likes of Arturo and Denver too aren't really the focal points of the episode. These issues, however, may count for nothing in the long run if the remaining episodes live up to expectations.