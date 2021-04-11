Move over Rahul Dravid, Deepika Padukone is 'Indiranagar's gundi' now

Among all the funny things trending on Indian Twitter, the war of who is 'Indiranagar's goonda/goondi' takes the cake as Rahul Dravid and Deepika Padukone compete for the title.

Indiranagar is a locality in Bangalore, home to the two celebrities.

It all started when a credit card management and bills platform, Cred, took the internet by storm on Friday after releasing a hilarious advertisement that featured Rahul Dravid in a never-seen-before avatar.

Netizens were treated with the sight of an 'angry Rahul Dravid' in the ad, which is the complete opposite of his 'always composed' personality. Dravid, also dubbed 'The Wall' has been known on and off the pitch for his composure and civility.

In the video Dravid was seen losing his mind in the infamous Bengaluru traffic, shouting at other people stuck in their vehicles, swinging around a cricket bat, damaging car windows, and yelling ''Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main" (I am Indiranagar's goon).

Unsurprisingly, the ad triggered a meme-fest on Twitter with even Indian skipper Virat Kohli joining in with his reaction.

"Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ", he Tweeted.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Brands like Zomato and OYO also took the opportunity to seize the moment and get creative with their marketing.

"deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road", wrote Zomato.

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

OYO tweeted, "Stuck in Indiranagar? #ComeToOYO#IndiraNagarKaGunda"

However, yet another competitor also challenged Dravid for the crown of 'Indiranagar's goon'

Deepika Padukone, in an Instagram post on Saturday claimed the title for herself. The Bengaluru 'hudugi' posted a childhood photograph of herself, with the caption "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!" (I am Indiranagar's goon).

Padukone has quite the funny bone as her Instagram account is often graced with Bernie Sanders memes or dance-offs with actor-husband Ranvir Singh.