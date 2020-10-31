Much-awaited Mirzapur 2 does not let down

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 31 2020, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 00:50 ist
Pankaj Tripathi

The eagerly-awaited ‘Mirzapur 2’ is a sincere and effective web series that makes a good impact. The show revolves around what happens when the fiesty ‘Guddu’ tries to lock horns with the deadly gangster ‘Kaleen’ to avenge the brutal murders of his loved ones.

‘Mirzapur 2’ starts off on an effective note and this sets the stage for what is to follow. The opening episode does a splendid job of re-establishing the universe of the series, making it easy for fans to relate to.

Ali Fazal is top-notch. The ‘Victoria and Abdul’ actor leaves fans asking for more with his organic intensity.
Pankaj Tripathi is his usual self and ups his game when needed. His ‘desi’ dialogue delivery is the USP of his stellar performance.
The dialogues are likely to click with the target audience. Profanities are an integral part of Mirzapur 2 and gels with the narrative.

