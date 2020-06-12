Rajini, not 'Nags' was to do 'Naan Rudran'?

'Naan Rudran': Rajinikanth and not Nagarjuna was the original choice for the movie?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 14:25 ist
Rajinikanth was supposed to be a part on Naan Rudran but could not take up the movie. Credit: DH Photo/Facebook

Nagarjuna is arguably one of the biggest and most sought-after names in the Telugu film industry. The 'King' enjoys a strong fan following due to his charismatic screren presence and evergreen looks. The veteran actor recently teamed up with Dhanush for a Tamil movie titled Naan Rudran, creating a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. 

The Mass star, however, was the original choice for the movie. According to several reports, 'D' wanted to cast Rajinikanth in his second directorial venture but things did not work out. 'Thalaivar' was reportedly tied up with other commitments and had a packed call sheet, which forced him to say 'no to the offer.

Following this, the VIP 2 actor approached Nagarjuna who took up the project in no time. Nags made his Tamil debut with the 1997 release Ratchagan that clicked with a section of the audience. He also impressed fans with his performances in Payanam  and Thozha, carving a niche for himself in Kollywood. Many feel, Naan Rudran might help him consolidate  his standing further. 

Dhanush, considered to be an artiste par excellence, made his directorial debut with Powe Paandi that did well at the box office. The general feeling is that Naan Rudran too might be a cut above the rest. 

Coming back to Nagarjuna, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2 that did not do well at the box office. The romantic-comedy, featuring Rakul Preet as the leading lady, received mixed to negative reviews and this proved to be its undoing. He currently has Wild Dog  and the Bollywood biggie Brahmastra in his kitty. 

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe that marks his collaboration with with top director Siva, The the rural-drama has a strong cast the includes Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Khushboo. 

