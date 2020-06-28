‘Naan Rudran’: Selvaraghavan to direct portions of Dhanush’s next movie?

Versatile actor Dhanush is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, intelligent selection of roles and impeccable acting abilities. The VIP actor will soon be resuming work on his second directorial venture Naan Rudran, which has created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience. According to The Times Of India, ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan is set to direct a few period sequences that are an integral part of the magnum opus.

The NGK helmer has carved a niche for himself with his unique brand of cinema and many feel his creative vision might add a new dimension to Naan Rudran.

The film is bankrolled by Thenandal Productions and features Nagarjuna-Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. It is likely to have a hard-hitting storyline and top-notch production values. Dhanush had impressed fans with his first directorial venture Power Paandi, starring Rajkiran, and given strong proof of his abilities as a storyteller. Fans might have high expectations from Naan Rudran.

A website had recently reported that ‘D’ wanted to cast Rajinikanth in the movie but did not happen due to Superstar’s busy schedule.

Coming back to Selvaraghavan, he received a big setback when his last directorial venture NGK (2019) did not do as well as expected despite receiving decent reviews from the target audience. The Suriya starrer had political undertones and revolved around what happens when a social worker/ activist is forced to enter politics. He is expected to begin work on Pudhupettai 2 in the coming days.

On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in Asuran that exceeded expectations at the box office. The mass hero will soon be turning his attention to the Karthik Subbaraj-helmed Jagame Thanthiram, previously known as D 40. He also has the Bollywood movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, in his kitty.