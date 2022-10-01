'Naane Varuven' review: Dhanush-Selva fail to recreate magic

Naane Varuven

Tamil (Theatres)

Director: Selvaraghavan

Cast: Dhanush, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Selvaraghavan

Rating: 2.5/5

Sibling rivalry forms the premise of ‘Naane Varuven’ which marks the reunion of director Selvaraghavan with his brother Dhanush after 12 years.

‘Naane Varuven’ tells the story of two brothers who are polar opposites of each other. We are introduced to Prabhu (Dhanush), an average suburban man for whom his family is everything. His life is turned upside down when his daughter Satya is possessed by the ghost of a little boy. The ghost sends Prabhu on a daunting mission.

The first half constantly brings us to the edge of our seats. There are elements of horror but thankfully, the film avoids cheap jump scares. The child artist who plays Satya owns the first half with his masterful performance. The story struggles to find a footing in the second half and it culminates in a generic manhunt.

Dhanush delivers a noteworthy performance yet again. Everything about Prabhu and Kathir (Dhanush), like the body language, voice modulation and even the way they speak English, is different. While his portrayal of Prabhu is appropriate for the story, he brings a certain swag to the role of the antagonist Kathir. Marred by cliches, ‘Naane Varuven’ is far from Selvaraghavan’s best.