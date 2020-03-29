Nagarjuna donates Rs 1 crore to help daily wage workers amid COVID-19 lockdown

Noted Tollywood actor Nagarjuna, on Saturday, donated Rs one crore to daily wage labourers affected by the lockdown that has been put in place to control the coronavirus situation in India. The Manam hero urged the common man to accept the ‘harsh reality’ as it is a ‘necessity’.

Just like Nagarjuna, the likes of Ram Charan, Prabhas and Allu Arjun have made donations to help those affected by the current situation. Similarly, Bollywood actor and 2.0 villain Akshay Kumar pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the ‘PM-CARES’ fund to help the country in its battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the film fraternity to a standstill. Biggies such as F9, 83, No Time to Die and Haathi Mere Saathi will not be released as planned. The shoots of movies like the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and Prabhas 20 have been suspended till further notice to protect the health of those associated with the projects.

Despite this, most stars have stayed in touch with fans one way or the other. Chiranjeevi recently joined Twitter and urged the aam janta to take care of the aged amid the coronavirus threat. Similarly, Ram Charan and Jr NTR recently collaborated for a special video to spread awareness about the situation. Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana too have done their bit to highlight the precaution to be taken to stay healthy.

Coming back to ‘Nags’, he was last seen in the romantic-comedy Manmadhudu 2 that failed to live up to expectations. The film, featuring Rakul Preet as the leading lady, was a remake of the French hit I Do. He will soon be returning to Hindi cinema with Brahmastra that features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead pair. ‘King’ will also be seen in the Telugu film Black Dog.