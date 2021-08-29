Nagarajuna's new movie titled 'The Ghost'

Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal's new movie titled 'The Ghost'

The film will be directed by Praveen Sattaru

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 29 2021, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 19:27 ist
The first look poster of 'The Ghost'. Credit: Twitter/@MsKajalAggarwal

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film has been titled The Ghost, the makers announced on the actor's 62nd birthday on Sunday.

The Telugu film is directed by Praveen Sattaru and also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

The film's production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP took to Twitter and revealed the title in a motion poster.

"A powerful friend! A fearful foe! The Ghost stands supreme. Here's the high octane motion poster of #TheGhost," the tweet read.

Kajal also shared the teaser and wished Nagarjuna.

"Unlocking the surprise. Presenting the much awaited Title poster of King @iamnagarjuna's #TheGhost. Wishing you a very happy birthday," the 36-year-old Singham actor wrote.

Nagarjuna thanked Aggarwal, writing he was looking forward to working with her on the "action packed adventure".

The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

The Ghost is reportedly under production in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna will also be seen in the fantasy adventure Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nagarjuna
kajal aggarwal
Tollywood
Entertainment News
Telugu cinema

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 