'Narappa' was quite draining, says Venkatesh

Telugu star Venkatesh says that he felt 'drained' after working on his upcoming film Narappa as the action drama has an emotional and hard-hitting narrative. Speaking to The Hindu, the veteran added that there were times when he sported his look from the film even when not working on it as he wanted to stay 'in the zone'.

Narappa, directed by Sreekanth Addala, is a remake of the Tamil film Asuran and revolves around the intense rivalry between the 'haves' and the 'have nots'. It features 'Venky' in the role of a meek and caring father with a past and is touted to be a gamechanger for him. Narappa has an impressive cast that includes Priyamani, Nassar, Rajiv Kanakala and Prakash Raj.

Asuran received rave reviews from fans and helped 'D' bag his second National Award It remains to be seen whether Venkatesh's performance lives up to the standards set by the VIP hero.

Narappa was to hit the screens this year but that didn't happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will premiere digitally on July 20. It has been produced by Suresh Babu and Kalaipuli S Thanu. Thanu, a big name in Kollywood, is known for producing films such as Kabali, Karnan, Sketch and Theri. He entered Telugu cinema with the 2019 film Hippi, starring Karthikeya.

Venkatesh, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. 'Mama' will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Drushyam 2, a remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2. It will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, who wielded the microphone for the original version. He also has F 3, a follow up to the Sankranthi hit F 2, in his kitty. It reunites him with 'Cobra' Varun Tej and is likely to be funnier than the first part. The film stars Mehreen and Tamannaah as the leading ladies.