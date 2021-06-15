National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay is no more

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2021, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 10:12 ist
Sandalwood actor Sanchari Vijay. Credit: DH File Photo

National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passed away at 3:34 am on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported quoting a statement from Apollo Hospital.

Vijay, known for his performances in Nathicharami and Nanu Avanalla Avalu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after meeting with a road accident while heading home.

On Monday, doctors had declared him brain dead and his family members had agreed to donate his organs.

More to follow...

