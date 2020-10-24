Nayanthara-starrer 'Mookuthi Amman' to release on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali

Actor RJ Balaji took to Twitter to reveal that his eagerly-awaited film Mookuthi Amman is set to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. He also shared a poster in which he is seen alongside 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara.

Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, is a devotional drama that features the Airaa star in the titular role. It features Nayanthara in a pious new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity for the right reasons. The ambitious movie was expected to release in theatres in May but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industry sources initially indicated that it would release digitally on Vijayadashami but the rumours proved to be incorrect. The general feeling is that a Diwali premiere might help it emerge as a 'digital blockbuster'

Mookuthi Amman has an impressive supporting cast that includes Visarani actor Ajay Ghosh and Urvashi.

The digital medium emerged as the main source of entertainment for the aam janta amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Several popular films--right from Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhaal to the Nani-starrer V-- released directly on streaming platforms and skipped the theatrical route. Most of the 'direct to OTT' films, did really live up to expectations. It remains to be seen if Nayanthara will be able to receive similar response.

Interestingly, Mookuthi Amman is set to be Nayanthara's second consecutive Diwali release. Last year, she was seen opposite Vijay in the sports-drama Bigil that did well at the box office. She will be hoping to make an impact this time around as well.

'Thalaivi' is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited thriller Netrikann that features her in a shocking new avatar. She will also be seen in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and the Malayalam movie Nizhal