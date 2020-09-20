'NBK 106' release date: Balakrishna-starrer to hit screens next Sankranti?

Veteran actor Balakrishna, widely regarded as one of the most popular mass heroes in Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly-waited NBK 106, directed by top filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. The film, touted to be an actioner, has piqued curiosity as it features the 'Natasimha' in a 'desi' avatar.

According to a report carried by Tupaki, the movie is likely to hit screens during Sankranti 2021. If this happens, the film will get an extended weekend and this might work in its favour. A lot will, however, depend on whether the team is able to wrap up the shoot in time.

The biggie marks the third collaboration between BS and the Nandamuri hero. The two had previously teamed up for the blockbusters Simha and Legend and proved that they make a good combination. NBK 106 is likely to be 'massier' than their previous films and this has created a great deal of buzz among a section of the audience. NBK 106 will reportedly feature quite a few elevation scenes and do justice to the Jai Simha hero's grand reel image. A few websites had previously reported that Boyapati Srinu is planning to rope in Sanjay Dutt to play the villain in the film. This, however, might not happen due to the Sadak 2 actor's health issues. According to reports, he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Coming back to Balakrishna, he is going through a bad phase on the work front. The reel NTR was last seen in the KS Ravikumar-helmed Ruler, which proved to be a colossal failure. The film, featuring Sonal Chauhan of Legend fame as the leading lady, was not able to rake in the moolah as it could not satisfy a vast section of the audience. It remains to be seen whether NBK 106 is able to help him bounce back in style.