Netflix draws flak for substituting beef with 'BDF' in 'Namma Stories' trailer

Netflix has found itself on the wrong side of beef lovers as the trailer for its Tamil anthology Namma Stories substitutes beef with 'BDF' or 'beef dry fry'.

A line sung by Neeraj Madhav in Malayalam, which translates to "I will eat parotta and beef early in the morning" has been substituted as "I’ll eat BDF and parotta for breakfast".

Netizens have not taken kindly to Netflix "reducing" the term.

The original post by Netflix on Twitter says, "Get ready to drop some adipolis, vera levels, kirraks and sakkaths because your screens are about to be set on fire. Presenting Namma Stories - a celebration of stories from the south."

Get ready to drop some adipolis, vera levels, kirraks and sakkaths because your screens are about to be set on

Presenting Namma Stories - a celebration of stories from the south.#NammaStoriesNammaNetflix@NeerajMadhavv @TherukuralArivu @yomamasiri @Hanumankind1 pic.twitter.com/CTT1E8Y7Le — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) July 8, 2021

Malayalam writer N S Madhavan was one of the first to criticise the platform over the change in subtitle over the lyrics, saying, "Podey Netflix India, before you try to appropriate Malayalam with tharikida dialogues, learn the spelling of beef. It is B-E-E-F. Don’t come here with sanghiphobia."

Podey @NetflixIndia, before you try to appropriate Malayalam with tharikida dialogues, learn the spelling of beef. It is B-E-E-F. Don’t come here with sanghiphobia. pic.twitter.com/YgyNK5EGkB — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) July 8, 2021

This resulted in a number of people calling the platform out over its choice of subtitling the song, with some people decrying it as 'censorship'.

To all those folks wondering what BDF stands for in the new Netflix South Anthem—it's Beef Dry Fry. Irony is that even in a song that celebrates South's 'unity in diversity,' Netflix couldn't muster up the courage to name something almost all Malayalis relish. Spineless. pic.twitter.com/rA2QyJveLH — Аnton Kalashnikov (@AKalashnikov05) July 8, 2021

Netflix South should respect our sensitivity. We DON’T take kindly to censorship, especially of Beef. @Netflix_INSouth, say it loud and clear in subtitles—porotta and beef https://t.co/hF5tpDPm56 — Charmy Harikrishnan ചാമി ഹരികൃഷ്ണൻ (@charmyh) July 9, 2021

Netflix South should respect our sensitivity. We DON’T take kindly to censorship, especially of Beef. @Netflix_INSouth, say it loud and clear in subtitles—porotta and beef https://t.co/hF5tpDPm56 — Charmy Harikrishnan ചാമി ഹരികൃഷ്ണൻ (@charmyh) July 9, 2021