Not part of Lingusamy's next move: R Madhavan

R Madhavan and Lingusamy previously collaborated for 'Run' and 'Vettai'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 16:54 ist
Actor Madhavan. Credit: Facebook/RMadhavan

A few websites recently reported that director Lingusamy had approached actor R Madhavan to play the antagonist in his upcoming Telugu movie starring Ram Pothineni. 'Maddy', on Saturday, dismissed the rumours. The star, however, added that he would love to collaborate with him again as the Sandakozhi helmer is a 'wonderful man'.

The 3 Idiots actor and Lingusamy collaborated for the 2002 release Run, which did reasonably well at the box office. The film was later remade in Hindi by cinematographer Jeeva under the same title with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Madhavan and the popular filmmaker later reunited for Vettai, co-starring Arya, which proved to be a commercial success. It revolved around the journey of two brothers and became popular because of the 'massy' screenplay. The flick was remade in Telugu and Hindi as Tadakha and Baaghi 3, respectively.

Lingusamy  and Ram's movie, is touted to be a commercial entertainer and may help the iSmart Shankar star score a big hit. It features Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame as the leading lady and is likely to be an important release for her. The music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who recently garnered attention with the Seeti Maar song from the Hindi movie Radhe.

Coming back to Madhavan, he was last seen in the Tamil film Maara. The movie was an adaptation of Dulquer Salmaan's Charlie and marked Dhilipkumar's directorial debut. Maara released on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical route, emerging as a 'digital hit'.

'Maddy' is working on his maiden directorial venture Rocketry, which is based on the life of Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan. The biggie has created a fair deal of buzz with its powerful trailer and may be a gamechanger for the heartthrob. The cast includes Simran, Rajit Kapur and Shah Rukh Khan. It is likely to hit screens when the Covid-19 situation improves.

R Madhavan
DH Entertainment
Kollywood
Tollywood

