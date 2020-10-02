Not part of Prabhas' 'Adipurush', says Anushka Shetty

Pan-India hero Prabhas will soon be beginning work on the eagerly-awaited movie Adipurush and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. A few websites had recently reported that the makers of the magnum opus were planning to rope in Anushka Shetty to play the leading lady opposite 'Darling' and this piqued curiosity for all the right reasons.

The Vikramarkudu heroine has now reacted to the speculation and has made it clear that she's not part of Adipurush. While interacting with the media during the promotions of her latest movie Silence/Nishabdham, 'Lady Superstar'--who acted alongside Prabhas in the sensational blockbuster Baahubali 2--said that she has not been approached for the role and urged fans to refrain from entertaining such 'baseless gossip'.

Adipurush , directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram. The film, to be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is likely to have impressive visual effects and top-notch production values. The makers of the biggie recently revealed that Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of the dreaded antagonist 'Lankesh'. The Bhushan Kumar-backed Adipurush is slated to hit screens in 2022.

Coming back to Anushka, she is going through a busy phase on the work front. The previously mentioned Silence released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, receiving negative reviews from one and all. The thriller has a stellar cast that includes R Madhavan, Subbaraju, Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and Anjali.

On the other hand, Prabhas will next be seen in the 'Jil' Radha Krishna-directed Radhe Shyam. The film, which is touted to be romantic-drama, has grabbed a fair deal of attention as it marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. He also has the Nag Ashwin-helmed Prabhas 21, co-starring Deepika Padukone, in his kitty.